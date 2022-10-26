- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian man who is an okada order has emotionally revealed how his serious girlfriend cheated on him with a richer guy.

In a trending-touching video, the hardworking young man revealed that he has been given his girlfriend 1000 naira which is equivalent to 33 cedis for the past three years (2019-2022) but he still got dumped in the end.

The struggling young man spoke with so much pain and bitterness in his heart because as we all know, his occupation doesn’t permit him to make much money but he still shared the little he got with his girlfriend on a daily basis.

33 cedis may sound like a small amount of money but when you do the cumulative it’s a huge amount of money.

Apparently, this guy was giving his ex-girlfriend 231 cedis at the end of every week which is 924 cedis at the end of every month.

At the end of every year, a whopping 11088 cedis was given to the girl for just existing in his life.

