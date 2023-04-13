A US gay couple who married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in 2019 has finally welcomed a healthy baby girl born through a surrogate.

According to reports, Mr and Mr Green-Jones exchanged vows in the presence of their families and loved ones on August 4, 2019.

The pair expressed excitement about their union with several shots on social media after they tied the knot.

‘We did it!! I couldn’t be happier to have such an amazing partner by my side. After six years together and seven years as friends, you are my world, my man. I love you more than words can express, from now until forever. Mr. & Mr. Green-Jones. August 4, 2019,” Taylor Green-Jones posted on Instagram.

Fast forward after 4 years, the couple has welcomed their first child through a surrogate.



Mr and Mr Jones have since announced the birth of their baby girl on their various social media platforms.

In a happy Instagram post, the happy couple shared a lovely picture of themselves as well as the new member of their family with the caption;



”Our wonderful child has finally arrived! Gyasi (Jah-see) Green-Jones was born March 31 at @9:38am, 6 lb/14 oz, a healthy baby girl. We are so excited about this parenting journey. ALL OF THE THANKS TO OUR SURROGATE for making this a reality. Thank you to our family, friends, and loving community for all the support

