Gayy Blackstars player exposed for allegedly opening a shop for famed Ghanaian transgender Ohemartin

- Advertisement -

In a recent allegation that has sparked intrigue and speculation, it has been reported that a player of the Ghana Black Stars team is the one who funded Ohemartin’s newly opened state-of-the-art saloon.



According to reports, the Black Stars player, alleged to be bisexual and a member of the LGBTQ community, has been financially supporting Ohemartin for some time now due to their romantic affair.

READ ALSO: Husband who sponsored his wife’s relocation to Canada catches her in the hotel room with another man – Video



This hot gossip was brought to light by the controversial blogger, Sel the Bomb.

Despite pointing accusing fingers at the supposedly gay Blackstars player, Sel The Bomb refused to disclose the full identity of the said footballer.



The revelation has set social media abuzz with curiosity and users are now actively seeking to unveil the identity of the individual allegedly involved in the unconventional romantic affair.

It is noteworthy that Sel The Bomb’s decision to withhold the identity of the Black Stars player has intensified the mystery and speculation surrounding the situation.

Social media users, in their quest for answers, are expressing a combination of curiosity, skepticism, and eagerness to unravel the truth.

READ ALSO: Sad! Beautiful university level 100 student ends it all as her boyfriend breaks up with her

Netizens reactions

@Laron_Mani – The devil will grant you all the wordly Luxury you can get…but enough can never be enough for your soul to be filled.

@Fuegoface – Crazy things are happening…

@AcquahJacquline – Kurom mu ha se ebedwo ???kyere se in your private relationships there are spyers

Ohemartin Opens A Saloon

Just a few hours ago, Ohemartin took to his social media pages to publicly unveil his newly opened Greek aesthetic shop.

The newly opened high-end saloon is located just behind UPSA in Accra.

According to reports, Ohemartin splashed a whopping $20,000 on the saloon.

Fans and well-wishers alike have taken to the comments section of her post to congratulate him.

READ ALSO: Fetish priest impregnates GH lady from Germany who came to seek help from him (Video)