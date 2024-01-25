Husband who sponsored his wife’s relocation to Canada catches her in the hotel room with another man – Video

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man who’s currently based in Canada was reduced to tears after catching his wife in the hotel room with another man.

In the video, the heartbroken man can be seen confronting his wife for cheating on him.

The pained husband can be heard calling out his wife for being a shameless hoe.

Meanwhile, the man who was caught in the hotel room with the married woman hurriedly ran to his car and drove off leaving the cheating wife and her husband behind.

Amidst all these, the disgraced wife was whining about why her hubby was recording her.

