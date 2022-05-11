- Advertisement -

Information coming from Nigeria has it that veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has been flown to the United States for mental health treatment.

Hours ago, the award-winning actress and producer went on her official Instagram handle and deleted all her photos on the handle.

Celebrities deleting everything from their page has somehow become a normal thing in recent times but there seems to be more associated with that of Genevieve’s.

Genevieve has been sent to a Texas hospital for psychosis, according to blogger Gistlovers, who claims to know everything.

He also revealed that the actress has been suffering a lot for months, which is why she shared strange photographs of herself tattooing across with a blade on her wrist.

The post reads: “According to information reaching Vawulence headquarters, the actress is currently down with ment issue and currently taking treatment in Houston Texas, Genevieve has been admitted for psychosis in a hospital in Texas(Name withheld) she went Loco some months ago. they are hiding the info like say tomorrow no dey and we can’t help but tell her fans so they can put her in their prayers.

“Fans have been questioning her weird attitude recent on IG and the fans have been clueless, some are even dragging her that she is proud, why can she unfollow everyone, bla bla bla, the truth is they had to take her phone from her and archive all her post, Can you remember when she was posting plenty random weird stuff?

“Then she tattooed a cross on her wrist with a blade, was so terrible that they had to keep an eye on her, she was admitted sometime this year and we hope she recovers fast, her media aid are really working overtime to keep the story out of the public but I feel they should let the world know so they can’t put Her in their prayers and not drag her unnecessarily, they can come out to debunk it ooo, but it is what it is, they know the truth, sometimes I feel fame demands too much from these celebrities, because what???????? she fine, get charisma, has one of the best brands for Nollywood, why drug again ??? Why?

“I think say Na only lesbianism we go tackle with Gene ooo not knowing that is just by the way,???LORD TAKE CHARGE, IS FAME REALLY WORTH ONES LIFE, IS IT WORTH THE STRESS, i come in peace ooo, Pray for Genny, she is not proud to have unfollowed everybody, her media aid did that, I no sabi wetin them Dey cover. Igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooo. SAY NO TO DRUGS.”

See the screenshot post below:

Some fans on social media have started praying for Genevieve as she goes through this phase of her life.