GES Dir warns Madam Abena Serwaa not to provide for students again or be arrested

Madam Abena Serwaa a class one teacher at the Adankwame district of the Ashanti region has revealed that the Ghana Education Service director of her district has warned her not to feed her students again.

Abena Serwaa Makosa went viral after her kind gesture to her class students by feeding the students freely out of her meager salary.

After pictures of the kind act went viral especially on social media, the Ghana Education Service summoned the professional teacher to appear before the district office for questioning.

After her appearance the humanitarian basic school teacher took to social media to seek for ‘justice for herself and her students’

The humanitarian teacher is worried following the order of the GES director who has warned her not give anything to her students again or be arrested.

Apparently Abena Serwaa has purchased some school uniforms and bags which she intends to give to her students.

“The proud basic one teacher, the kaypo, and biscuit teacher, JUSTICE FOR ME AND MY KIDS, because the director said if i give them anything i will be arrested. So their uniform and school bags no ato nsom anaa” She posted on her facebook page.