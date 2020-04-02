type here...
Lifestyle

Get yourself a man with a vision & a lifetime plan – Lady advises

A big 'pick' won’t raise your kids, get yourself a man with a vision & a lifetime plan because you won’t be horny forever

By Mr. Tabernacle
Undoubtedly, most women of today prefer men with big ‘prick’ over the ones with a vision and a properly laid out lifetime plans which will help their future.

Such women, do not bother even if their ‘strong’ men are rich or have a brighter future. Their selfish nature causes their children to suffer their imbecility.

All they want are the ones who can hit them at their right spots when they are horny and give them multiple orgasms till their body is cleared off all feelings.

One young beautiful and endowed lady seem to have been pondering about this and apparently she has not come into equal terms with ladies? women who go in for men just for pleasure rather than one with vision.

The lady identified with user name on Twitter as Ajibola has taken a side on this to advise women on the kind of man to finally settle down with when the time is right to marry.

According to Ajibola, women should stop chasing after men with big manhood and get for themselves the ones with vision. She added that as a woman, you won’t always get horny. Very true!

Sharing her opinion on Twitter she tweeted; “A big D!ck won’t raise your kids, Get yourself a man with a vision and a lifetime plan. You won’t be horny forever.”

She’s making too much sense. My ladies is the volume OK?

