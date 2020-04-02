- Advertisement -

The wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim, Pastor Mrs. Florence Obinim has finally responded to the cheating allegations leveled against her husband by controversial Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

According to the Florence Obinim who is the branch pastor of Obinim’s International Godsway church in Barcelona, Spain, nothing and no one can get her to divorce her husband.

Florence Obinim who was speaking to a group of women at her church explained that her marriage to Obinim was arranged by God himself.

She specifically asked God 20 times if Obinim was supposed to be her husband and God confirmed to her 20 times with no hesitations that he is.

Florence revealed that a week before her wedding to Obinim, God sent an Angel to bring her to heaven where she met Obinim seated with God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

It was God himself who counseled her marriage to Bishop Obinim and thought her what to do as a wife.

Because of that, no human can break her marriage to Obinim except God himself who brought them together and counseled them.

She also added that Angel Obinim is someone whom she is very proud of and has gained a lot from since their marriage so critics should just forget about her marriage.

Kennedy Agyapong during his scuffles with Bishop Obinim accused him of sleeping with other women besides his wife.

Kennedy Agyapong went on to leak videos of Bishop Obinim in his bedroom with other women. One of the ladies was identified as Lovia.

Bishop Obinim has come out to explain the identity of the girls who were with him in the video and why they were there.

He explained one of the girls is his own biological daughter while the other lady, Lovia is his adopted daughter.