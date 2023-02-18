GFA mourns with Christian Atsu’s family

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has joined several others to condole with the family of former Black Stars’ striker Christian Atsu.

Atsu, 31, who had spells with Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle, died following an earthquake in Turkey on 6 February.

His lifeless body was recovered from the debris on Saturday after he went missing almost two weeks after the apartment he was staying in Antakya, Hatay, collapsed.

Christian-Atsu

The GFA in a post on Facebook Saturday morning, February 18, 2023, said:

“The Ghana Football Association has received the sad news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to his wife and children, the family, loved ones and the football community.

“May his Soul Rest in Peace!”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana said “the elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.”

The Ghana Embassy in Türkiye is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Türkiye to have the body transported to Ghana for burial.