GH guy goes viral for using his legs to steer a moving vehicle despite having two strong arms (Video)

A young Ghanaian man in his mid-20s has gone viral for his unusual driving skills.

A circulating video on social media shows the yet-to-be-identified guy using his legs to steer a moving car despite having two strong arms.

As seen in the clip, the guy was in the company of some friends who recorded the whole scene.

The incident reportedly happened in Bremang-Asikuam in the Central Region of Ghana.

Ghanaians on the internet who have come across the video have urgently called on the Ghana Police Service to fish out the guy and put him behind bars.

According to them, the guy intentionally put his life and those of other innocent people in danger due to his careless driving.

@Otoocarlis on Instagram for instance commented – This guy need to be picked up at least five years each in prison

@Pinzo71 – Am praying Mr Dampare will located the

@KwameShelby – He must be arrested for this village things……Bronii won’t do this unless this village people

@Phylanassin – As3m b3ba dabi

