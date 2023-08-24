type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGH husband in tears after catching UK borga chopping his wife -...
News

GH husband in tears after catching UK borga chopping his wife – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
2 hours doggy and 1-hour missionary - Lady collapses after intense intercourse with boyfriend
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian husband has found himself facing the shocking reality of his wife’s infidelity.


Seeking solace and assistance, the distraught husband has turned to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show to share his distressing experience.


The chilling story unravelled a web of deceit, secret relationships, and a painful discovery that shattered the trust of a marital bond.

READ ALSO: I started sleeping with men when I was just 16 – Kisa Gbekle reveals


According to the aggrieved husband, his wife introduced a man from the UK, commonly referred to as a “borga,” to him as a friend.

couple having sex


Little did he suspect that this purported friendship would evolve into a series of clandestine rendezvous.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle


The wife began visiting the UK borga’s house under the pretence of engaging in innocent conversations, concealing the true nature of their relationship.


The man’s suspicions were ignited when a neighbour alerted him to rumours of his wife’s involvement with the UK borga.


Fueled by a mix of disbelief and apprehension, he decided to closely monitor their interactions.


Tragically, his worst fears were confirmed when he unexpectedly uncovered the truth that his wife and the alleged UK borga were intimately involved.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “You’re a fake big man” – Sidechick Deborah goes hard and raw on First Atlantic Bank CFO once again

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react as Ama Official leaks part 2 atopa video with Asantewaa’s brother

TODAY

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.2mph
100 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways