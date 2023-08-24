GH husband in tears after catching UK borga chopping his wife – Video

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian husband has found himself facing the shocking reality of his wife’s infidelity.



Seeking solace and assistance, the distraught husband has turned to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show to share his distressing experience.



The chilling story unravelled a web of deceit, secret relationships, and a painful discovery that shattered the trust of a marital bond.

According to the aggrieved husband, his wife introduced a man from the UK, commonly referred to as a “borga,” to him as a friend.



Little did he suspect that this purported friendship would evolve into a series of clandestine rendezvous.



The wife began visiting the UK borga’s house under the pretence of engaging in innocent conversations, concealing the true nature of their relationship.



The man’s suspicions were ignited when a neighbour alerted him to rumours of his wife’s involvement with the UK borga.



Fueled by a mix of disbelief and apprehension, he decided to closely monitor their interactions.



Tragically, his worst fears were confirmed when he unexpectedly uncovered the truth that his wife and the alleged UK borga were intimately involved.

