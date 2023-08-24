I started sleeping with men when I was just 16 – Kisa Gbekle reveals

- Advertisement -



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, the mother of one recounted how peer pressure pushed her into early affairs with men.



Recall that a few years ago, reports that went viral on social media alleged that Kisa was raped at the age of 16.

Setting the records straight once and for all, Kisa categorically stated that she wasn’t raped.



She explained that her friends influenced her to willingly have sex with men in exchange for money at that tender age.



According to Kisa, she found herself in the midst of bad company because her parents were absent from her life.

In the course of the same interview, Kisa Gbekle also revealed how some desperate girls who wanted to be famous at all cost, forced themselves on movie producers for roles.

She argued that movie producers shouldn’t be blamed for sleeping with some girls in exchange for movie roles and this is because most of the girls want it to happen.

“There are a lot of desperate girls in the movie industry. Most of these girls throw themselves at movie producers to be able to get some roles. I don’t blame the producers, it’s the girls. They are so desperate that they sleep with these men and manipulate them into giving them movie roles.” Kisa revealed.

