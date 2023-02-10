A level 100 student did the unthinkable during a class session that almost cost him his education at one of the prestigious Universities in Ghana.

During a lecture that took place on Zoom, the audacious student whose name was displayed as Porno Kingkong decided to broadcast explicit materials to the whole class.

Apparently, a tutor was making a PowerPoint presentation to his students via the video-calling platform when the “King of Porn” interrupted him with his own special presentation which has since gone viral on social media.

While everyone else had kept their camera deactivated, the student who thought the class was boring shared his phone screen and began to display pornographic videos to spice things up.

The lecturer who was evidently outraged by the student’s action threatened to make his life miserable for the rest of his stay in school.

Watch the trending video below

At one point in the video, the remaining students of the class could not maintain their composure as they all burst into laughter over how the lecturer took the incident seriously.

Social media users who have come across the video have also shared varying opinions about the student’s misdemeanour.