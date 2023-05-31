GH man returns from abroad to find out that his father has gifted his house and car to his side chick

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A young Ghanaian man has taken to the internet to tearfully reveal how his own biological father has betrayed the trust he had for him and consequently destroyed the bond that they shared.

According to this young Ghanaian man, before coming to Ghana, he sent his father a huge sum of money to buy him a house and a simple Toyota car for him.

After he sent him the money for the aforementioned properties, his father assured him that he would make the purchases and hence he shouldn’t worry.

He even made him speak with the realtor he bought the house from and gave him the location of his newly acquired property.

READ ALSO: Wife leaks bedroom video of her husband and sidechick to shame him on social media

Unfortunately for him, his father bought the house in his side chick’s name and additionally gave her the Toyota Corolla car to drive around town.

Upon his return to Ghana, his father has refused to answer his calls and he’s currently also nowhere to be found.

It was his mother who actually told him the truth about his father having dashed his hard-earned properties to his side chick.

Read the full story from the screenshots below to know more…

READ ALSO: Sidechick drags husband for lying to her that he’s unmarried and has no kids

READ ALSO: Police officer shot dead while having intercourse with his sidechick inside the bush