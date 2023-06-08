GH Pregnant woman goes completely naked to take baby bump photoshoot; shares images online

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A pregnant woman has got social media talking with a photo of her that has garnered massive reactions and has since gone viral on social media.

Apparently, the woman went to take a photoshoot picture of her baby bumps naked and shared it online.

The viral photo has sparked a serious conversation as the majority especially women have bared their red teeth at the women.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PICTURE

https://t.me/ghpageofficial/16133

In the last few weeks, the things that have been trending on social media are very alarming.

It’s like sexual perversion has taken over the media space and it has given rise to immoral content online. It is SAD!