Ghana: Agbogbloshie tops 10 most toxic places in the World

Ghana is in the news globally again and it’s not for the best as most people would hope for. A suburb in the country is trending as the most toxic place in the world.

A simple google search on “10 Most Toxic Places in the world” will give you the list of all places in the world which are not safe for humans to inhabit.

On that list, Agbogbloshie, a suburb in Greater Accra Region, the National Capital of Ghana will pop as the number one.

This development has shocked many Ghanaians who have been discussing how it’s going to affect the international image of the country.

The list is compiled by atchuup.com and besides Agbogbloshie, Ghana, the others on the list are:

Chernobyl, Ukraine, Citarum River, Indonesia, Dzerzhinsk, Russia, Hazaribagh, Bangladesh, Kabwe, Zambia, Kalimantan, Indonesia, Matanza Riachuelo, Argentina, Niger River Delta, Nigeria and finally, Norilsk, Russia.

On Agbogloshie, the article went deep on how the suburb became number on the list and activities that goes on there.

It reads:

Agbogbloshie, Ghana

Agbogbloshie, in Accra Ghana, is the second-largest electronic waste or e-waste processing area in West Africa. E-waste such as discarded electronics include refrigerators, microwaves, and televisions, lay around in this waste dump. Every year, Ghana imports around 215,000 tons of secondhand consumer electronics primarily from Western Europe and generates another 129,000 tons of e-waste annually.

Because of the heterogeneous composition of electronics, recycling them safely requires a high level of skill. From soil samples, experts have estimated lead levels in the area to be as high as 18,125 ppm. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency standard for lead in soil is only 400 ppm.

10 most toxic places in the World

Ghanaians have been talking and calling on the government as a matter of urgency to step up and do something to salvage the situation.