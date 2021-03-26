type here...
BECE results, other certificates of Rasta Boy who was refused admission at Achimota pop up online

By RASHAD
Certificate and other documents of Tyrone Iras Marghuy, the Achimota rejected Rastafarian
Certificate and other documents of Tyrone Iras Marghuy, the Achimota rejected Rastafarian
One of the most popular news in Ghana in recent times is the story of the Rastafarians who have been denied admission to various secondary schools in the country.

The issue that started from Achimota schools had the headmistress of the school telling two Rastafarians, Tyrone Iras Marghuy and Oheneba Nkrabea to cut off their dreadlocks or they won’t be admitted to the prestigious Secondary School.

Initially, after the news went viral, Ghana Education Service asked the school to admit the JJS leavers but the Headmistress refused and GES had no choice but to side with the school.

Parents of the kids mounted a serious defense and they had many media partners who their side to fight what they described as an archaic mentality that does not augur well for development.

The kids have been interviewed in the media a couple of times and from all indications, they are very intelligent and confident.

When Tyrone Iras Marghuy was interviewed many people lauded his intelligence and called on the school to reconsider but their calls.

Whiles Ghanaians are still debating on the dreadlocks saga, JHS certificate, citation, and other documents of the young Rastafarian. The boy is just super intelligent.

Check them out below

Meanwhile, International Schools have offered scholarships to the rejected students.

