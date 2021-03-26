BECE results, other certificates of Rasta Boy who was refused admission at Achimota pop up online

- Advertisement -

One of the most popular news in Ghana in recent times is the story of the Rastafarians who have been denied admission to various secondary schools in the country.

The issue that started from Achimota schools had the headmistress of the school telling two Rastafarians, Tyrone Iras Marghuy and Oheneba Nkrabea to cut off their dreadlocks or they won’t be admitted to the prestigious Secondary School.

SEE ALSO: Lady who was fingered by Counselor Lutterodt on Live TV finally speaks – Explains what really happened that night (Video)

Initially, after the news went viral, Ghana Education Service asked the school to admit the JJS leavers but the Headmistress refused and GES had no choice but to side with the school.

Parents of the kids mounted a serious defense and they had many media partners who their side to fight what they described as an archaic mentality that does not augur well for development.

The kids have been interviewed in the media a couple of times and from all indications, they are very intelligent and confident.

When Tyrone Iras Marghuy was interviewed many people lauded his intelligence and called on the school to reconsider but their calls.

SEE ALSO: Ahuofe Patri releases raw bedroom photos to celebrate her 30th birthday- Netizens react (Photos)

Whiles Ghanaians are still debating on the dreadlocks saga, JHS certificate, citation, and other documents of the young Rastafarian. The boy is just super intelligent.

Check them out below

Certificate and other documents of Tyrone Iras Marghuy, the Achimota rejected Rastafarian

Certificate and other documents of Tyrone Iras Marghuy, the Achimota rejected Rastafarian

Certificate and other documents of Tyrone Iras Marghuy, the Achimota rejected Rastafarian

SEE ALSO: Husband snatching drama: Ghanaian woman abroad attacks her fellow woman in a train in London for snatching her husband of 22 years – Disturbing video pops up online (Watch)

Certificate and other documents of Tyrone Iras Marghuy, the Achimota rejected Rastafarian

Certificate and other documents of Tyrone Iras Marghuy, the Achimota rejected Rastafarian

Certificate and other documents of Tyrone Iras Marghuy, the Achimota rejected Rastafarian

SEE ALSO: Popular actor in Tamale to receive 100 public lashes an a ban for sleeping with a married woman (Photos)

Meanwhile, International Schools have offered scholarships to the rejected students.