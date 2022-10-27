- Advertisement -

In spite of their dismal performance leading up to the 2022 World Cup, Ghana coach Otto Addo has assured Ghanaians that the Black Stars can defeat any team participating in the global tournament.

Speaking in an interview with award-winning female sports journalist Julie Bawuia, Coach Otto Addo admitted that although Ghana is not part of the favourites to win the competition but he strongly believes his players are well prepared to face any team.

Confident Coach Otto Addo said;

I know we can beat any team in the world, that one is for sure. I think it’s the first game for us but also the opponent can be very decisive on how to go on the second one,”

“Because surely you will go into a match differently if you need points. Then if the opponent has lost and you have three points or one point, it is a bit different. The first match is very decisive and then from there we can know how to go on the second match.”

Ghana is in ground H of the World Cup and will play its first group-stage match with Portugal on 24th November, South Korea on 28th November and then Uruguay on 2nd December.

Meanwhile, Coach Otto Addo is expected to submit his final 23-26 man squad on November 14.

