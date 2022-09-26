- Advertisement -

Veteran actor David Dontoh has stated that the country can make more money from movies than it makes after selling off gold to people.

According to him, his statement doesn’t mean that people just sit down and expect the money to come but rather when a lot is invested in the country’s movies.

He stated that he believes making stage dramas to tell the history of Ghana alone can generate more money because people all across the globe would have an interest in watching and knowing the country’s history.

“It will excite them, it will interest them to probe further and even find ways of capturing that material in a film then it will attract the investors”.

“I tell you there is gold in films which is more valuable than the gold we have in the ground. This is because storytelling is limitless. There is no limit to what you can do with films. So what is holding us?” David Dontoh quizzed.

David Dontoh stressed the necessity for infrastructure development when discussing the government’s poor approach to encouraging the film sector.

“How many theatre festivals do we have here? How many music festivals? We must do things that are magnetic, interesting, and things that people would want to come and watch. We don’t have it all because we don’t see their importance. And we don’t think we can even make money out of them”, he said adding that, it is the only industry that can employ every professional.