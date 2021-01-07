- Advertisement -

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito has thrown shots after Parliament voted Hon. Alban Bagbin as the new Speaker of Parliament.

According to him, Ghana at this stage doesn’t need a Speaker of Parliament who goes around with an ambulance following him but needs a healthy and energetic person.

Asiedu Nketia who spoke with Joy News some few minutes ago stated that Alban Bagbin has requisite knowledge and experience as a Parliamentarian for several years and believes that if voted for, will do a great job in Parliament.

He said “We don’t need a speaker who you’ve to carry into his car and out of his car. Let’s be serious. We don’t need a speaker who always needs an ambulance”.

Although voting in the parliamentary chamber have seen Hon. Alban Bagbin as winner, the EC is yet to announce him as the new speaker of Parliament.

The swearing-in of the President is also scheduled for today after new speaker is done swearing in the new members of parliament.