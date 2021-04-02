- Advertisement -

The Ghana Entertainment Awards came off last weekend and saw top and influential Tik tokers going home with some awards on the night.

Tik Tok has become a popular social media platform in Ghana primarily because of the engaging videos and contents people churn out on the regular.

In Ghana, the likes of Hajia Bintu, Jackeline Mensah, Asantewaa and others who have given their fans something to either laugh or think about with their contents they post on their handle.

On the night of the event, deserving individuals on the Ghanaian Tik Tok platform were honoured for the quality of content, popularity and how influential they have become.

Check out the full list of Award winners:

ACTOR OF THE YEAR – SAY LOGAN

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR – JACKLINE MENSAH

BEST DUET – THE WALKING KODE

WELL BEHAVED- ITZ DZIFA

COMEDIAN- ABE.NAA

BEAUTY QUEEN- PORTIA WEKIA

OVER ALL- JACKLINE MENSAH

ENTERTAINING- TEMA JESUS

TRANSISIONIST- KRISTAL

DANCE/SLOWMO- LUVANN BAE

TIKTOK LIVE= GIDEON1

OFFICIALBEST GROUP- SUGARKEN AND ABIGAIL

ARTIST OF THE YEAR- FEMI DEBANKBUOY

BEST ART- TSIAKE AMA

BEST DUET VIDEO- THE NOBLE KING

LIP SYNC- QWESI FORSON

MOST TALENTED- JACKLINE MENSAH

BEST PRODUCTION- FESTIVAL OF LOVE

PENCIL ARTIST- AEWURADJOAH

MOST PROMISING- FUTURE1Z

VERIFIED TIKTOKER- OFFICIAL CRENT

SUPPORTIVE- ARKOSUA KAMABEST VIDEO- GILBBY

INFLUENTIAL- DR. AWUA

HONOUREES

Fiifi Coleman

Alfred Akrofi Ocansey

Yaa Pono

SPECIAL AWARDS

ASANTEWAA

HAJIA BINTU

AJ BROWN

EUGENE TETTEY FIO