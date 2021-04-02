The Ghana Entertainment Awards came off last weekend and saw top and influential Tik tokers going home with some awards on the night.
Tik Tok has become a popular social media platform in Ghana primarily because of the engaging videos and contents people churn out on the regular.
In Ghana, the likes of Hajia Bintu, Jackeline Mensah, Asantewaa and others who have given their fans something to either laugh or think about with their contents they post on their handle.
On the night of the event, deserving individuals on the Ghanaian Tik Tok platform were honoured for the quality of content, popularity and how influential they have become.
Check out the full list of Award winners:
ACTOR OF THE YEAR – SAY LOGAN
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR – JACKLINE MENSAH
BEST DUET – THE WALKING KODE
WELL BEHAVED- ITZ DZIFA
COMEDIAN- ABE.NAA
BEAUTY QUEEN- PORTIA WEKIA
OVER ALL- JACKLINE MENSAH
ENTERTAINING- TEMA JESUS
TRANSISIONIST- KRISTAL
DANCE/SLOWMO- LUVANN BAE
TIKTOK LIVE= GIDEON1
OFFICIALBEST GROUP- SUGARKEN AND ABIGAIL
ARTIST OF THE YEAR- FEMI DEBANKBUOY
BEST ART- TSIAKE AMA
BEST DUET VIDEO- THE NOBLE KING
LIP SYNC- QWESI FORSON
MOST TALENTED- JACKLINE MENSAH
BEST PRODUCTION- FESTIVAL OF LOVE
PENCIL ARTIST- AEWURADJOAH
MOST PROMISING- FUTURE1Z
VERIFIED TIKTOKER- OFFICIAL CRENT
SUPPORTIVE- ARKOSUA KAMABEST VIDEO- GILBBY
INFLUENTIAL- DR. AWUA
HONOUREES
Fiifi Coleman
Alfred Akrofi Ocansey
Yaa Pono
SPECIAL AWARDS
ASANTEWAA
HAJIA BINTU
AJ BROWN
EUGENE TETTEY FIO