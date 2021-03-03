type here...
Gunshots heard from Jubilee house causes fear, confusion and stir

By Nazir Hamzah
JUBILEE-HOUSE
In the early hours of Wednesday 3rd March 2021, gunshots were heard from the Jubilee house of Ghana where the office of the president located.

It is quite unclear what might have caused the gunshots which the office of the presidency has still refused to comment about.

But according to information gathered the gunshots which was heard in the morning was the gunshots of the Ghana armed forces (GAF).

It is believed that the Ghana armed forces were rehearsing for the upcoming Ghana’s 64th independence day celebration.

This year’s independence day celebration out from the ordinary will be held at the forecourt of jubilee house with just few people in attendance.

This is due to the measures taken to fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

