Ghana to be ruled by a female President in 2024 – Prophet Badu Kobi

By Qwame Benedict
Ghana to be ruled by a female President in 2024 - Prophet Badu Kobi
The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Badu Kobi has revealed when a female would lead the country as President of Ghana.

According to the man of God, in 2024 a female would emerge as the President of Ghana after the elections though he failed to mention the name of the said woman and the political party.

He went on to say that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by John Dramani Mahama would win the upcoming 2020 elections.

Per our calculations, if the NDC wins power this December polls then it means that Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang would be the first female President in the history of Ghana.

As it stands now, three female are in the race to be elected as President in this year’s elections and they are Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings(NDP), Brigitte Dzobenuku of PPP and Akua Donkor – GFP.

Well, 2024 is just long way ahead and we patiently wait to see if this prophecy would come to pass.

In other news, Badu Kobi has asked that fans and followers of Donald Trump should remain calm because he would be announced as the winner of the 2020 US polls.

According to him, God revealed to him that Biden would get the numbers but Trump would take those numbers from him and still retain his position as the President of the United States.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:Ghpage

