Ghana to earn $12 million if Black Stars qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Nation Ghana is set to earn at least $12 million if the Black Stars qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 2022 World Cup will begin on November 21, 2022, and end on December 18, 2022.

The Blackstars need to beat Nigeria in the playoffs for the tournament. The playoff match will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winner advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will host the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 24 before travelling to face Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium three days later.

Should the team qualify for the Mundial, Ghana will receive $2 million from FIFA for preparation and another $10 million as a participation fee.

This is the minimum amount that all 32 teams that qualify for the tournament will receive from the football governing body.

Meanwhile, all teams that reach the round of 16 stages will receive $12 million (in addition to the $2 million participation fee).

Quarter-finalists will earn $18 million, while the team that finishes in third place will earn$30 a million from FIFA.

The runner-up in the 2022 World Cup will receive $40 million and the winner of the tournament will receive $50 million.