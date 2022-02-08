Ghanaian girls left the group as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend gifts him a £150k SUV as his 37th birthday present

- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled up to Manchester United training in a Cadillac Escalade gifted to him by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Monday.

The Portuguese star was handed the keys to the motor, which has a £150k starting price, as a gift having recently celebrated his 37th birthday.

Ronaldo opened the door as his Cheshire home only to see the Cadillac sitting on the driveway just last week.

Ronaldo has driven the SUV, which further bolsters an already lavish car collection that features Ferraris and Bugattis, to United training on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, our ladies down here would rather die than to gift their boyfriends a present on their birthdays.

All they are good at is; Long birthday posts & God bless your new age hunny.

Take a look at Ronaldo’s Cadillac Escalade below…