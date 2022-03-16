- Advertisement -

Sad news making waves online indicate that a Ghanaian man residing in Columbus in the United States of America has committed suicide.

According to reports, Nana Ed took matters into his own hands and ended his life after his beloved wife, Shamperia, passed on to eternity.

He had reportedly been battling depression following the sad incident, and on different occasions, made disturbing remarks on social media.

After losing his wife, he reportedly started sharing suicidal posts on social media which were quite disturbing. But his friends assumed it was his way of grieving his late wife.

On March 11, 2020, Nana Ed posted this on social media: “Guys I am checking out today. I love you all, I will see you all the loved ones some day. The love is deep, my wife is waiting, I’m happy to reunite.”

This was his last message before news of his death emerged.

Earlier on February 18, 2022, he posted: “Please help me bring back my dear wife home and my son. I have lost the love of my life. May God help me stay strong because I don’t know how I’m going to live this life alone with son. Rest In Peace my dear wife, you will always be my true love and no one can replace that. I love you.

