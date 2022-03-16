type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I will see you all someday" - Ghanaian man in US leaves...
News

“I will see you all someday” – Ghanaian man in US leaves suicide note as he takes his own life after losing his wife

By Kweku Derrick
man commits suicide over wife's death
- Advertisement -

Sad news making waves online indicate that a Ghanaian man residing in Columbus in the United States of America has committed suicide.

According to reports, Nana Ed took matters into his own hands and ended his life after his beloved wife, Shamperia, passed on to eternity.

He had reportedly been battling depression following the sad incident, and on different occasions, made disturbing remarks on social media.

After losing his wife, he reportedly started sharing suicidal posts on social media which were quite disturbing. But his friends assumed it was his way of grieving his late wife.

On March 11, 2020, Nana Ed posted this on social media: “Guys I am checking out today. I love you all, I will see you all the loved ones some day. The love is deep, my wife is waiting, I’m happy to reunite.”

This was his last message before news of his death emerged.

Earlier on February 18, 2022, he posted: “Please help me bring back my dear wife home and my son. I have lost the love of my life. May God help me stay strong because I don’t know how I’m going to live this life alone with son. Rest In Peace my dear wife, you will always be my true love and no one can replace that. I love you.

Watch the video below.

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 16, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News