type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Ghanaian policeman celebrates his birthday with inmates in Adenta Police Station
Lifestyle

Ghanaian policeman celebrates his birthday with inmates in Adenta Police Station

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian policeman celebrates his birthday with inmates in Adenta Police Station
Ghanaian policeman celebrates his birthday with inmates in Adenta Police Station
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian policeman has earned all the praise on social media after celebrating his birthday with inmates of the Adenta Police Station cells.

The now-famous policeman identified as Thomas Adongo, a native of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana is a Corporal at Adenta Police Station.

In photos obtained, Corporal Thomas Adongo who apparently marked his birthday today went to the Police cells together with some friends to make merry with the inmates.

Very excited, the police officer danced and played with the prisoners to make his day a remarkable one.

The smile on the faces of the jailbirds couldn’t be overlooked as they were filled with joy to have in their midst a down to earth policeman celebrating such a precious day in his life with them.

A friend to the celebrant sharing the information on social media revealed that the policeman opted to commemorate his birthday with the Adenta Police station inmates because he wants them to have a change of mind when they are freed to go to their families.

Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday

See some photos from the Birthday Party; It’s so lovely:

Thomas Adongo an Adenta Police Officer
Thomas Adongo an Adenta Police Officer
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday
Police Marks Birthday

The police Officer’s act of celebrating his birthday with Prisoners has garnered massive reactions on social media. Read a few below;

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Mark Baron: “Awesome, this is wjat we need not always brutality”

Nathan Oppong Gyamfi: “Wow, God Bless You. More life more success”

Osman Gh: “God bless you”

Kendrick Ashietey: This Policeman will live long.Wow”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 19, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
1.6mph
20 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News