Ghanaian policeman celebrates his birthday with inmates in Adenta Police Station

A Ghanaian policeman has earned all the praise on social media after celebrating his birthday with inmates of the Adenta Police Station cells.

The now-famous policeman identified as Thomas Adongo, a native of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana is a Corporal at Adenta Police Station.

In photos obtained, Corporal Thomas Adongo who apparently marked his birthday today went to the Police cells together with some friends to make merry with the inmates.

Very excited, the police officer danced and played with the prisoners to make his day a remarkable one.

The smile on the faces of the jailbirds couldn’t be overlooked as they were filled with joy to have in their midst a down to earth policeman celebrating such a precious day in his life with them.

A friend to the celebrant sharing the information on social media revealed that the policeman opted to commemorate his birthday with the Adenta Police station inmates because he wants them to have a change of mind when they are freed to go to their families.

See some photos from the Birthday Party; It’s so lovely:

Thomas Adongo an Adenta Police Officer

The police Officer’s act of celebrating his birthday with Prisoners has garnered massive reactions on social media. Read a few below;

Mark Baron: “Awesome, this is wjat we need not always brutality”

Nathan Oppong Gyamfi: “Wow, God Bless You. More life more success”

Osman Gh: “God bless you”

Kendrick Ashietey: “This Policeman will live long.Wow”