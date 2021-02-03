type here...
The best sekz I had was with a pastor’s son on a pulpit-Ghanaian Slay Queen tells a crazy story

By RASHAD
Wonders they say shall never end! A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to share a shocking story of how she slept with a pastor’s son.

According to the lady, she had closed from evening church and she was left behind with the pastor’s son to close up the place.

She claims it was the pastor’s son who made the first gesture and she gave in because she was horny.

The lady claims something that was supposed to be. quickie quickly escalated to a whole 2 hours sekz.

This young lady claims it’s the best sekz of her life and she will never regret

Read her full post below

Lady who slept with a man on a pulpit confesses

Indeed wonders shall never end

Source:GHPAGE

