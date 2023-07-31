Ghanaians accuse Empress Gifty of bleaching as she looks completely dark in a new video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In the realm of social media where perceptions are formed at the speed of light, Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty has found herself at the centre of a massive ongoing troll.



The gospel diva has been accused of bleaching her skin as a new video that has taken over social media trends showcases a dramatic change in her complexion.



Shockingly, Empress Gifty who once looked fair with radiant skin now appears very dark and almost unrecognisable as the video of her appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz program last weekend shows.

READ ALSO: GH Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng gifts her mother Ghc 500k on her birthday



Some social media users have accused the singer of trying to conform to Western beauty standards reason she bleached.

However, skin tone can change for various reasons, ranging from changes in lighting, makeup, or even camera filters.



It is essential to remember that social media can distort reality, and images or videos may not always accurately represent a person’s appearance.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Here’s why Maame Serwaa is trending on social media (Video)

READ ALSO: ‘Kwasia’ – Amakye Dede’s son insults him in a trending video