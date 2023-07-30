type here...
GH Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng gifts her mother Ghc 500k on her birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
In recent times, social media has become a powerful platform for individuals to showcase their lives, talents, and achievements.


And as such, Ghanaian Snapchat influencer, Dulcie Boateng, has captured the attention of netizens after gifting her mother an extravagant amount of Ghc 500,000 on her 50th birthday.


As seen in a trending video, Dulcie presented her mother with Ghc 500,000 in cash during the celebration to demonstrate her love and appreciation for her mother in a grand fashion.

While the heartfelt gesture warmed many hearts online, it has also raised eyebrows and prompted questions about the source of Dulcie’s apparent wealth.

The massive show of wealth has inevitably sparked curiosity among social media users, who are eager to know the source of her apparent affluence.

While Dulcie’s rise to fame as a Snapchat influencer may explain some financial benefits from brand collaborations and sponsored content, questions linger about the magnitude of her fortune.

As we all know, Dulcie Boateng’s journey to becoming a Snapchat influencer is no ordinary tale. With her captivating presence and engaging content, she quickly amassed a substantial following on the popular social media platform.

Like many influencers, Dulcie likely generates income from brand partnerships, advertisements, and affiliate marketing.


However, the large sum of money she presented to her mother has led some to speculate whether there might be more to her success story.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

