‘Kwasia’ – Amakye Dede’s son insults him in a trending video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A young Ghanaian man has boldly stormed the internet with the claim that he’s the long-lost biological son of the revered Highlife legend, Amakye Dede.


The video of the young guy’s emotional outburst has gone viral and consequently captured the attention and curiosity of netizens.

In the explosive video, the aggrieved young man unreservedly attacked Amakye Dede and accused him of neglecting both him and his other siblings.


He expressed the deep pain and frustration of being disregarded by his alleged father.


According to him, Amakye Dede has outrightly denied being his father and refused to take responsibility for him and also branded his mother as ‘ashawo’

As stated by the young guy, if Amakye Dede claims his mother is ‘ashawo’ then he should also accept being labelled as a ‘gigolo’.


In the circulating video, the guy mentioned another young man named Nana Amakye, who he claims to be Amakye Dede’s biological son as well and asserted that the music legend has refused to take care of him also.


The video is currently spreading like wildfire on social media and Ghanaians have reacted in shock and disbelief over these revelations.


The sensational claims have sparked heated debates and discussions online, as people have taken sides and expressed their opinions on the matter.

Meanwhile, Amakye Dede is yet to react to these accusations from his supposed long-lost son.

Source:GHpage

