Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has been accused of boozing and getting high before storming the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Saturday.

Although the video was made 3 days ago but it has mysteriously become the trending topic on the local digital space at the moment.

According to a section of social media users, Mcbrown looked tipsy hence she might have taken alcohol or gotten high on weed before arriving at the venue.

In the trending video, Nana Ama McBrown was asked the question of whether she would call her ex-boyfriend for support.

Despite answering the question perfectly, her demeanour showed that something was off about her.

McBrown could barely open her eyes or looked into the eyes of the interviewer and this is the main reason some netizens have alleged that she was either heavily drunk or high on weed.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

@Adwoa_Is_Bae – Am I the only person who thinks she’s not in her right senses? Hmmm

@Witn99 – She looks High?,well

@ObaapaFiona – Aewura buzz small long

