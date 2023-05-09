type here...
Nana Ama Mcbrown drops 'secrets' behind her ONUA Showtime With Mcbrown program
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown drops ‘secrets’ behind her ONUA Showtime With Mcbrown program

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Nana Ama McBrown Onua Showtime premiere
Ghanaian multifaceted star actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has given her fans and loved ones behind the scenes feel of her ONUA Showtime With Mcbrown program.

From her unanticipated exit at UTV to the maiden edition of her program on ONUA TV, Mcbrown has been the talk of town and will continue to be on the trends list for the months ahead.


In a short video shared on her official YouTube channel, Nana Ama shared her journey to a successful show with her followers.

Nana Ama McBrown

With her nice voice, she said;


Hi, everyone. My name is Nana Ama Agyemang McBrown. Welcome to my page McBrown on TV. Thank you so much for subscribing. Thank you for watching and thank you for sharing. This is what I go through every day to get you watching and smiling – Onua Showtime! Please, I want to build it with you every day.

The maiden edition of the lifestyle and entertainment program garnered tens of thousands of live streams across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The refreshing new studio set coupled with an ecstatic studio audience, unexpected guests and a rapturous crowd gathered outside Media General Premises gave the debut show a befitting unveiling.

Performers including MOG Music, OB Amponsah, DopeNation, Yaw Tog, King Promise, Lasmid among many others passed through to throw their weight behind McBrown on her big day.

    Source:Ghpage

