Entertainment

I can no longer be your friend – Amerado tells Delay

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Amerado has expressed great regret for associating himself with Delay ina short video that has landed on the internet and caused massive stir in the process.

According to the young rapper, he has never had his peace of mind after it came to light that Delay is his intimate friend.

In the video, Amerado complained that Ghanaians have now stopped supporting his craft and are always on his neck with Delay’s case anytime he posts his works for promotion.

Amerado firmly stated that he’s done with Delay because his career has gone down and he wont sit unconcerned till matters gets worse.

Check out the video below to know more…

Delay and Amerado caught the attention of a huge number of Ghanaians after their supposed romantic affair hit the media.

The two celebrities with an age difference of a whopping 13 years are said to be currently warming each others’ beds but they have denied such on several occasions.

    Source:Ghpage

