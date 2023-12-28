Ghanaians blast Maxwell Mensah for leaving Mcbrown at home to chill with Serwaa Prikles

- Advertisement -

Recall that a few months ago, news that went viral on the internet alleged that Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah had called their marriage a quit and now dating Serwaa Prikles.

This wild allegation followed after Serwaa Prikles’ baby daddy accused her of sleeping with Mr Maxwell Mensah even when they were engaged and were preparing to marry.

After Serwaa Prikles’ baby daddy’s accusations, a set of other shreds of evidence followed that hinted that all wasn’t well inside Mcbrown’s home.

However, a few weeks after the rumours that Mr Maxwell was no longer married to Mcbrown, the multifaceted actress granted an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM where she vehemently denied the rumours.

Out of the blues, a new video of Mr Maxwell Mensah hanging out with Serwaa Prikles at Res Cafe at East Legon has surfaced online and resurrected the earlier gossip that he has divorced Mcbrown.

As seen in the circulating video, Mr Maxwell Mensah and Serwaa Prikles were both enjoying close intimacy like love birds.

As suggested by some netizens, Mcbrown and her hubby have officially parted ways behind the scenes reason Mr Maxwell was able to publicly go out with Serwaa Prikles.

Mcrown, Serwaa Prikles and Mr Maxwell himself is yet to react to the resurrected divorce saga.

Watch the video below to know more…

Amidst the trending gossip, some disappointed Ghanianas have descended on Mr Maxwell and Serwaa Prikles for being heartless.

@Pearl KK for instance commented – Your fellow woman is so willing to take your husband ey3 asem ooo mmaaaa

@Living with Mayoma – I don’t understand some ladies. How do you know a man is married even if not happily and still want to take over from his wife? Not that you’re hungry or anything too oo eeii hmmmm

@CharryBlosom – So this Serwaa ex was right after all! And that her sister was ranting all over social media defaming the guy?

@Sheeoutlet – When my gender is breaking Guinness records; another is also busily breaking fellow women home smh