Ghanaians calculate how Ghana can qualify from the group stage of the AFCON – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

As custom demands, Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their calculations after the Black Stars of Ghana drew against the Pharaohs of Egypt in their second game at the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

This tradition is not a new thing among football lovers as the Black Stars is fond of living their fate in the hands of other competitors, wishing them to loose, win or draw just to favor them.

RELATED STORY: Please don’t involve my parents – Fire Oja pleads with Ghanaians – PHOTO

Many people have shared their predictions on the subsequent matches that would result in Ghana coming out second in the group which consists of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

Cape Verde currently leading Group B with 3 points and a game in hand which is set to be played against Mozambique on January 19, 2024.