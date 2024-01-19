Mohammed Kudus replies and shames pastor who prophesied doom for him in Egypt match – Video

- Advertisement -

Black Stars midfielder and star boy, Mohammed Kudus replied and made ‘nonsense’ of a prophecy that was made against him by a Ghana Prophet.

Having lost the opener against Cape Verde in a 2:1 showdown which was accurately predicted by the Man of God, the Black Stars needed to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive.

RELATED STORY: Kudus is our star boy and it’s great to have him back – Antoine Semenyo praises

They played the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan in their second group game of AFCON 2023.

Prior to the match, Reverend Jedidiah Kore have predicted the scoreline of the game and wished doom for Kudus.

RELATED STORY: Our defense caused us the match – Mohammed Kudus blast colleagues (VIDEO)

As if to prove the Prophet wrong, Kudus scored Ghana’s two goals in the 2-2 draw with Egypt. He opened the scores with a powerful strike during first half injury time and striked again two minutes later before Mostafa Mohammed equalized in the 74th minute.