Ghanaians call for the immediate sack of female police officer who made a TikTok video with inmates

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian policewoman has got tongues wagging after a video of her vibing to some good music while at work went viral.



The video, which GhPage sighted on the X page of @the_marcoli_boy, showed the pretty policewoman in her uniform seated behind the counter jamming to Asake’s hit song Lonely At The Top.

READ ALSO: Man gives his girlfriend Maths question to solve to get his ATM pin

Eunice-Dede chilling with 3 others



The young policewoman, who was filming the moment, decided to indulge three male inmates locked up in their cell.



The trio on their part waved and smiled as they watched the pretty police officer (Eunice Dede) shake her flexible body in sync with the low-tempo tune.



The 15-second video captioned “Ghana is not a serious country” had gathered over 12,000 views and 30 comments.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

READ ALSO: Married police officer shoots his sidechick to death

Dissapomuinted Ghanaians who have come across the video have called for the immediate sack of the unprofessional female police officer.

@ge_dadzie – Dampare must see . This is so unprofessional

@Dennis – Just having fun

@Maamekyerewaaba – aaah what she go do? Do some ahh ?? policewoman collect your eyes some

@Shanca001 – Getting sacked in the morning

READ ALSO: “I’m tired of living alone and urgently need a boyfriend” – 60-year-old woman weeps in an emotional video