Man gives his girlfriend Maths question to solve to get his ATM pin

A lady, @kaaego, has cried out on X over the derivative notation maths problem her boyfriend left for her to solve in a bid to get his ATM pin.



@kaaego shared a handwritten note her boyfriend left her wherein he informed her to do her hair, do some shopping with friends and have lunch with money in his ATM card.



She also showed the maths problem he told her to solve which will lead to his ATM pin.

Apparently, she could not solve it.



“Men are just wicked, see what my boyfriend left for me today,” she wrote as she shared his AMT card and the note on X.

Her tweet blew up and got many talking. Some netizens tried to solve the maths problem.



See her tweet below…

Men are just wicked, see what my boyfriend left for me today ? pic.twitter.com/MrwEPsIKk9 — KAEGO? (@kaaego) October 30, 2023

