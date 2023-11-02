“I’m tired of living alone and urgently need a boyfriend” – 60-year-old woman weeps in an emotional video

- Advertisement -

An elderly woman cried out bitterly in a viral video, saying she had been alone for a very long time. She lamented that she had been trying to find love, all to no avail, saying this was making her feel lonely.



In the clip, which is trending on social media, the woman was seen shedding bitter tears, lamenting her inability to settle with a husband or a boyfriend.



Her tears touched a lot of netizens. Some of whom sympathised with her and prayed she would find the love of her life as soon as possible.

The clip was seen on the Twitter handle of @jesuispope.

Below are the reactions of some netizens who have come across the video.

@OrAcle4romThaO said: “One thing nobody can run away with is age! E go catch up with you eventually.”



@unclescholes123 said: “Wow!!! This is actually serious. May God grant her peace of mind and bring a good man her way. What some ladies do shakara wit, na hin another person dey crave for.



@official_adags said: “She definitely deserves to be happy please, someone should help her before she goes into depressíòn.”



@betty_nwabunike said: “I sincerely hope you find not just a husband but a good husband that will treat you so well.”

