Actress wife and mother, Fella Makafui showed up Wizkid’s at concert in an outfit that exposed her butt to public viewing.

The mother of one wore a see-through black dress which gave social media users a glimpse of her appealing flesh.

Fella’s designer black see-through’ mesh stocking, revealed her black pant that further exposed her booty and thigh.

As a wife and mother, many social media users strongly believe it’s inappropriate for her to dress like a hungry slay queen looking for attention.

The majority of the commentary under the trending video are fans who have expressed their disappointment in her for letting them down.

Some have even pinned her as a shameless married woman whom her husband (Medikal) should bring to order as far as her terrible fashion sense is concerned.

empress_k2022 – Fella is a beautiful with a beautiful shape but this dressing is ignorant and attention seeking. This is American culture of dressing and ignorance. This is not Africa.



sweetie_girlish_5656 – She should have cut the tag off her lingerie ??????. Nkorasefo) ne aniso)shieee boi

mssark_lifecoach – When their trends go down, they resort to nudity. If they have charisma they should wow the public with their talents.

mountmitchell58 – And the panty tag was showing nkwasia dressing sei

Ahma Boat – Ei nti saa no d husband ddnt c her anaa? Nkwaasem ben koraa nie…. If u dnt respect yur husband, can’t u respect his family too? Anaa medikal nni abusua? Ei boi

hazysyrup – I will accept if u say the outfit isn’t nice but judging her because she is married and dressing this ways is NO NO she is a celebrity she can dress however way she chose too

millyblinksmilly – Ahhh kyerese her friend behind her didn’t see that to tell her? Waooo some friends too oo