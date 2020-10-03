- Advertisement -

Ghanaian preacher Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet has stated in an exclusive interview with Ghpage that the upcoming 2020 elections scheduled for December 7th might not come to pass.

Ghanaians would be going to the polls on December to elect a new leader to handle the affairs of the country for the next four years.

But from the popular Prophet’s point of view, the election is would not come off as planned and this was revealed to him by God.

According to Eagle Prophet, seven days to elections there would be a serious change in the atmosphere in the spiritual realms but it would manifest for everyone to see.

He continued that one the day of elections itself, there would be a heavy rainfall with heavy thunderstorm and lightinging which would force people to stay indoors because the citizens would be scared for their lives.

Eagle Prophet went on to say that when this happens, there would be a lot of tension in the country because there would be no President in the country.

Eagle prophet made it clear that the rate at which this would happen is 90% and it not happening is 10%.

He went on to disclose that in every election year people tend to curse each other but this year the curses would be extraordinary and called on the chiefs and traditional leaders to be careful and monitor so people don’t go out to their rivers to curse people.