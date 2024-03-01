Ghanaians point accusing fingers at Opambour following the death of Bernice Asare’s first child (Video)

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, a piece of sad news that landed on the internet confirmed the death of actress Bernice Asare’s first child.

According to reports, Akua Nhyira passed away after succumbing to a mysterious illness.

Currently, the real conditions surrounding her death are unknown but the 8-year-old girl has been declared dead by doctors.

Initially, Bernice wanted to keep the depressing news away from the public domain but some of her family members emotionally broke the tragic news on TikTok.

Amidst the mourning, a set of Ghanaians have started pointing accusing fingers at Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom.

These critics just like many others are linking Bernice Asare’s daughter’s death to a video from 2020.

In the video, Prophet Ebenezer Opambour went on his knees and invoked curses on the actress for allowing her guest to insult him and tarnish his image on her TV show.

“You will never have peace, you will become barren and any child you give birth to will be a curse.”

Meanwhile, Bernice Asare subsequently granted an interview with GhPage to disassociate herself from whatever Opambour’s junior pastor said about the controversial man of God.

