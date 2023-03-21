type here...
Ghanaians react to Afia Schwar's confession of ending Mzbel's father's life
Entertainment

Ghanaians react to Afia Schwar’s confession of ending Mzbel’s father’s life

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaians on the internet have expressed severe shock over Afia Schwar’s confession about claiming responsibility for Mzbel’s father’s death.

This spine-chilling revelation by Afia has got many people scandalized over the cold heart she harbours for Mzbel, even to the extent of wishing her father dead.

As commented by most Ghanaians under the trading post, prior to this confession from the mother of two, they assumed her beef for Mzbel was just for the internet and as such ended on the same social media space.

According to Afia Schwar, she was pained by how Mzbel was mocking her over her father’s death.

Hence she went to church and prayed to God to also kill Mzbel’s father so that she’ll know how it feels to lose a father.

I'm responsible for Mzbel's father's death - Afia Schwar confesses

As explained by Afia Schwar, she gave 200 cedis offertory to the church and that was what got the job done for her.

In the trending self-made video, Afia Schwar also accused Mzbel of sending award-winning Ghanaian blogger Chris Vincent to a juju man to end his life for publishing a negative story about her.

As if these heavy secrets were not enough, Afia Schwar also dropped other embarrassing information that Mzbel would have liked to keep out of the public domain.

Watch the video below to know more…

These are some of the popular comments gathered under the trending video which expresses complete disgust and annoyance at Afia Schwar’s heavy claims.

Xorlali Mamah Dogbe Such a senseless statement, unless she is being sarcastic.

Irene Aggrey When medicine catches you mm boii…She is also responsible for your father’s death

Emelia Megbenya Oh how  so you are rejoicing over this, but you have sons oooo they will also be a Dad to someone,if karma really exist yooo

Adwoa NanaEi Schwar. U don’t want ur name to rest ong? Ayoo..

nki Nibiru Gyimi saaaa. Mzbel is your enemy instead of taking her out you rather take out her father lol. If you get that power like all your enemies die long time.

Aliu AziizuWhat is the police waiting for to arrest this woman? If you arrest her send her to psychiatric hospital not police cells.

Addobea Barbara And you couldn’t do that rituals to save your dad

This new scathy attack from Afia Scwhar follows after Mzbel hinted that she’s working on a new diss song titled Fufu Funu.

As we all know, Fufu Funu is one of the names Ghanaians, notably Twene Jonas who uses to ridicule the self-styled queen of Ghana comedy.

    Source:Ghpage

