Maxwell Mawu Mensah the husband of renowned television personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has been accused of cheating once again.

This came to light after one of the rich guys in Accra, Ohene Phara, dropped the bombshell on why he failed to marry his ex-girlfriend for over 10 years despite having a child together.

Ohene Phara has been trending after news emerged that he had married another woman he met barely two years ago after ditching the lady he had dated for over 10 years known as Serwaa Prikels.

But in reacting to the story, Ohene Phara revealed that his ex-girlfriend Serwaa was sleeping around with other men while they were dating.

He went ahead to mention one of such men who had allegedly chopped Serwaa ‘basabasa’ is the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

According to him, there are a lot of men who have allegedly slept with Serwaa while they we together and he wonders which man in his shoes would choose to settle down with a woman of that nature.

See the screenshot of his post below:

Ohene-post

This isn’t the first time that Maxwell Mensah has been accused of cheating on the actress and television personality.

Though Maxwell has never spoken or reacted to these allegations many believe it is high time he stops some of his lifestyles which are in some ways affecting the career of his wife.

Check out some of the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the story.

@Amapages – Men are so shameful

@Kwaku12 – How can you cheat on a lady like Mcbrown

@Ofori3434 – Aww men

@Agnesfrimps – Wow, Mr Maxwell Paa

@Kwame – Hummm asem ooo