Earlier yesterday, Afia Schwar’s spiritual mother Prophetess Irene Adu Gyamfi alleged in the course of an interview on Kingdom Plus FM that the comedienne is set to marry and preparations are underway.

As claimed by Prophetess Irene Adu Gyamfi, she has personally met Afia Schwar’s husband to be – And she can confirm that he’s the right man for her.

Giving a hint of what Ghanaians are to expect in the coming days, the woman of God averred that Afia Schwar’s wedding ceremony will be held outside the country because a lot of Ghanaians are evil wishers.

Watch the video below to know more…

However, a lot of social media users who have reacted to the news have dropped hot takes in the comments section of the video.

According to these people, Afia Schwar’s impending marriage won’t last due to her past records.

They also revealed how their heart aches for Afia Schwar’s yet-to-be husband because as we are all aware, the mother of two is very aggressive and heedless hence it will be more than difficult for her hubby to control her.

Some have also suggested that Afia Schwar is only pressured to marry because of Tracey Boakye and any man who will take it upon himself to wed her will regret making such a bold decision.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the video;

Mavis Blessing wrote – Who is about to commit this great mistake…!!!!Sorry in advance bro

Naa Atswei Mensah wrote – This lady is giving herself pressure sake of Tracy is married

Osei Kwadwo Luchimane – Who in his normal sense will ever think of marrying asibolanga tweeeaaa,abrokwah part two loading

Owusu Jeremiah – The man must be very brave and fearless

Josephine Osei Mensah wrote – Eiiii na hwan ba b33ma nso na )p3 neho as3m sei boie3… So all the pretty ladies in the world he did not find one ne Asibolanga yi eiiii

Augustine Kojo Baah wrote – I don’t think the man who wants to marry this woman is a human being

Joel Hemingway wrote – Whoever marries Afia knows something about Nkrumah’s Death