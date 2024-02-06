“He’ll soon cry”; Ghanaians react to claims by Kofi Aduonum that no man can snatch Afua Asantewaa from him – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Kofi Owusu Aduonum, the husband of Afua Asantewaa has garnered some attention for himself after claiming that no man born of a woman can snatch his wife, Afua Asantewaa from him.

The now popular husband of the internet sensation shut down claims that his wife might leave him for a richer or more powerful man that fits her current status and lifestyle.

Since hitting the spotlight with the World Record sing-a-thon attempt, social media users have been murmuring about their marriage with some Ghanaians as usual wishing for it to come to s stand still.

According to netizens, as she’s getting a chance to meet rich and powerful men, she might leave her husband for a richer man.

Asked if he’s worried about such a scenario, Mr Aduonum said it will never happen.

According to Mr. Aduonum, his wife has been meeting big men for a long time even before her sing-a-thon and has never done anything of the sort.

Mr Aduonum concluded by saying if a lady is bad, she’s bad and if she’s good, she’s good and he believes wholeheartedly that his wife is a good lady.

Check some reactions below

