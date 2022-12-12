- Advertisement -

With reference to how Thomas Partey negatively trended on the internet about 5 months ago after two white ladies accused him of rape.

Many social media users assumed he’ll completely do away with western women but it seems the professional footballer is yet to learn his lessons.

Just a couple of hours after sharing a picture of himself seated next to a very beautiful white lady believed to be his newly found lover.

Ghanaians on the internet have cautioned him to be very careful with this new lay because he already has a pending rape case.

As suggested by many of these critics, there’s no way the lady would have agreed to date Thomas Partey if not for his fame and money.

According to a lot of his fans, he should go and read about former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue who turned into a pauper overnight after his white wife filed for divorce.

Currently, the reports that Thomas and Dia Ladriani are dating aren’t inherently true or false but we are sure more details which can help us connect the dots will be available on the internet very soon.

Check out some of the reactions full of advice to Thomas Partey from Ghanaians below…

@StevenKdicks – What is it with these black boys and white girls ?????

@Kofi Prince – This guyNanso nte asem. He should be careful with these ladies. Without his money and fame, they will never date him. He should ask Eboue from same Arsenal.

@Flexybanks – This ladies …they will later come n shout that he raped them or sexual assault lol

@Abdulkabir – Kyere s3 broni tw3 no ong Gyae di eiiii

@Truth_Drew – This guy If he no take care them go jail am p33333. Yakubu buuuuulu