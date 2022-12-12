type here...
Thomas Partey flaunts new alleged white girlfriend
Entertainment

Thomas Partey flaunts new alleged white girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Thomas Partey flaunts new alleged white girlfriend
Blackstars and Arsenal star, Thomas Partey has taken to the internet to show off a new white lady who is strongly believed to be his girlfriend.

Recall that a few months ago, the midfielder was in the news for allegedly raping her ex-Moroccan girlfriend.

Reports that went viral online suggested that Thomas forcefully penetrated into her ex-girlfriend Sara Bella.

Sara Bella later came out to rubbish the speculations that she was in a romantic affair with Thomas Partety.

According to her, she has not dated, married or even been in any romantic relationship with Thomas Partey. Thus stories about her alleged relationship with the player are false.

Shortly after that, another UK lady also accused Thomas of raping her.

Surprisingly, Thomas never addressed any of these deadly allegations and has kept mute over it all this while.

A new picture that has been spotted on Thomas’ IG stories captures him and his newly found love seated next to each other.

The caption the lady attached to the photos somehow hints that she’s in an affair with the soccer star.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

The lady who can be found on IG with the handle name @Liadarini is said to be an interior designer and a fashion model.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

    Source:Ghpage

