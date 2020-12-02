Prophet Cosmos Affran Walker has taken to social media to call on Ghanaians and music lovers to pray for a Ghanaian rapper and BET award winner because he foresees doom ahead of him.

According to him, an angel of the lord revealed to him that this rapper is question would soon be involved in an accident that would lead to his death.

The man of God went on to say that the accident is a human plot and all the media houses would announce it as a breaking news.

He posted: “An Angel of God appear to me, this Angel told me to tell the whole world to pray for Ghanaian/ Africa rapper superstar BET award winner, “M. O. A .S ” against passing away / leaving this world soon. It will been a breaking news everywhere , “Accident ” , ” a human plot “

“Thou saith the Lord ” Prophecy by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran.

Though he never mentioned the name of the artiste in his post, we are all aware he is refering to no other person but Sarkodie.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy the only artiste in the country to have won a BET award and in this case Sarkodie is the only rapper from the country to win that award.

The Prophet mentioned the initials ‘M.O.A.S’ in his post which is the initals for the rappers full name M-Michael O-Owusu A-Addo S-Sarkodie.